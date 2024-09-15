Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Short Interest Update

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,400 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the August 15th total of 49,100 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ EAST traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 784,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,966. Eastside Distilling has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.00.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.05). Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 2,066.36% and a negative net margin of 66.06%. The company had revenue of $3.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.96) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eastside Distilling will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning + Printing. The company provides whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand; rum under the Hue-Hue Coffee Rum brand; and tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand.

