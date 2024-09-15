ECOMI (OMI) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $106.75 Million

ECOMI (OMI) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. One ECOMI token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ECOMI has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. ECOMI has a total market capitalization of $106.75 million and approximately $194,085.54 worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000086 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.61 or 0.00258114 BTC.

About ECOMI

OMI is a token. Its launch date was May 15th, 2019. ECOMI’s total supply is 312,325,162,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,382,112,394 tokens. ECOMI’s official website is ecomi.notion.site. The official message board for ECOMI is medium.com/ecomi. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ECOMI

According to CryptoCompare, “Ecomi (OMI) is a Singapore-based technology company offering a digital collectibles ecosystem through the ECOMI Collect app. Users can own and trade premium digital collectibles, bridging pop culture and entertainment with the digital realm. The OMI token powers transactions and provides benefits within the VeVe digital collectibles platform. It’s also used in various NFT marketplaces and Play-to-Earn games like Tengoku Senso.Ecomi was created by a team led by CEO David Yu, alongside co-founders Daniel Crothers and Joseph Janik, all with strong entrepreneurial backgrounds.The OMI token serves as an in-app utility, boosting MCP Points and granting exclusive perks to VeVe users. It’s also used in the broader NFT ecosystem.OMI initially launched on GoChain but later migrated to Ethereum and is compatible with Immutable X layer 2, offering efficient and sustainable transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECOMI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ECOMI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ECOMI using one of the exchanges listed above.

