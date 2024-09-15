Electroneum Price Reaches $0.0025 (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Electroneum has a market cap of $45.62 million and $421,793.16 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 43.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000847 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,979,034,505 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is medium.com/@etn-network. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

