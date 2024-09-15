Element Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Element Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 46.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,794 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 9,499 shares during the quarter. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,753,076 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,303,274,000 after purchasing an additional 746,395 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,614,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,418,413,000 after buying an additional 4,685,454 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,486,153 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,322,053,000 after buying an additional 443,768 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 14.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,656,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $247,218,000 after buying an additional 337,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,834,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STX shares. Wedbush upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.94.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ STX opened at $102.13 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $63.22 and a 12 month high of $113.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.44 and a 200-day moving average of $96.29.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently -217.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other news, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $72,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,567.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 25,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total value of $2,435,350.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,974,694.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $72,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,567.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,627 shares of company stock valued at $5,489,495. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.