Element Capital Management LLC Has $956,000 Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Element Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,764 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,159 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth $25,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective (up from $305.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $299.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.50.

Quanta Services Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $269.54 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.74 and a 52 week high of $286.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $260.21 and its 200 day moving average is $260.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.24 and a beta of 1.01.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.98%.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total value of $6,318,302.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,875,791.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $34,087,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,595,938.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total transaction of $6,318,302.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,875,791.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 202,357 shares of company stock valued at $53,115,572. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

