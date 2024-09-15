Element Capital Management LLC Takes $152,000 Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the first quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Amcor by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amcor Stock Performance

Amcor stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $11.45. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.35%. Amcor’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.10 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.80 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Amcor from $9.80 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.73.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

