Element Capital Management LLC Takes $2.18 Million Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,000. Charter Communications makes up approximately 0.2% of Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 5,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Charter Communications by 109.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $292.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $360.93.

Charter Communications Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CHTR opened at $340.17 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $236.08 and a twelve month high of $458.30. The stock has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $341.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.57.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.98 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.59 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.