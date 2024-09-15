Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Taurus Asset Management LLC

Taurus Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:LLY opened at $923.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $897.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $833.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.04, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $516.57 and a 1-year high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total transaction of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,109,731,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 646,878 shares of company stock worth $591,465,138. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $977.35.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

