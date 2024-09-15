Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Emerson Radio Stock Up 4.3 %
NYSEAMERICAN MSN opened at $0.47 on Friday. Emerson Radio has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $0.83.
Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Emerson Radio had a net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter.
Emerson Radio Company Profile
Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It offers houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, karaoke machines, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising televisions, lithium batteries, massagers, and security products.
