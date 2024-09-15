Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA) Plans $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

Empire State Realty OP has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of ESBA stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.63. Empire State Realty OP has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $11.24.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

