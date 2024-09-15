Empower Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $0.68 (MPWR)

Empower (MPWR) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 15th. Empower has a market capitalization of $3,485.01 and $0.68 worth of Empower was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Empower token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Empower has traded 291.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Empower Profile

Empower’s launch date was November 23rd, 2021. Empower’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,130,662 tokens. Empower’s official Twitter account is @clubrare_nft. Empower’s official message board is medium.com/clubrare-universe. The official website for Empower is mpwr.clubrare.xyz.

Empower Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Empower (MPWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Empower has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Empower is 0.00016491 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mpwr.clubrare.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empower should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Empower using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

