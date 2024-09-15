Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Trading 0.3% Higher

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) shares rose 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $40.69 and last traded at $40.60. Approximately 284,893 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 5,259,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.49.

Enbridge Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $88.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 13.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enbridge

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.669 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 134.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 95.8% in the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

