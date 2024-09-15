enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on enGene in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, enGene presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.67.

NASDAQ:ENGN opened at $6.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 19.52, a quick ratio of 42.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. enGene has a 12-month low of $4.94 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.44.

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts expect that enGene will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Logos Global Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of enGene by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. SR One Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of enGene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,715,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of enGene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,095,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of enGene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,039,000. Finally, Omega Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of enGene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

