ENI (NYSE:E) Stock Rating Upgraded by BNP Paribas

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

E has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised ENI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.60 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of ENI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ENI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.60.

Get ENI alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on E

ENI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:E opened at $30.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.96. ENI has a one year low of $28.82 and a one year high of $34.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $24.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.74 billion. ENI had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 4.21%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ENI will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of E. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in ENI by 365.8% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 335,353 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,405,000 after buying an additional 263,362 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ENI in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,875,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ENI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,764,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in ENI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,141,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in ENI in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,079,000. 1.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ENI

(Get Free Report)

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.