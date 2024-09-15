Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,955,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,359 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.56% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $297,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18,036.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 833,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 828,944 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,966,000. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,930,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 103.1% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 325,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,642,000 after acquiring an additional 165,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,071,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $164.84 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.97 and a fifty-two week high of $174.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.