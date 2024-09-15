Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,878,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 139,903 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $257,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 291.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at $663,627.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $127.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.12 and a twelve month high of $163.82.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.68.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

