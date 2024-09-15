Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $272.26 Million Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 776,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61,025 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Arista Networks worth $272,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 500.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 872.7% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.71, for a total value of $221,339.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $7,414,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,550.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.71, for a total transaction of $221,339.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,989 shares of company stock worth $37,891,416 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANET opened at $359.76 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.25 and a 12 month high of $376.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $341.07 and its 200-day moving average is $313.64. The firm has a market cap of $113.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ANET. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $285.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.63.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

