Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $287.83 Million Position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,488,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,308,807 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.43% of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF worth $287,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $889,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 113.1% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,171,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,987,000 after acquiring an additional 621,932 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 187.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,131,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,697,000.

Get iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

IGEB stock opened at $46.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.70. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $50.95.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1867 per share. This is an increase from iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.