Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $426.55 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,102,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,144,307 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $426,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $216.83 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $228.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.70.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

