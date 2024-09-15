Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 178,129 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,883,417 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 178,129 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $329,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.6 %

COP stock opened at $103.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.70. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $101.29 and a 52 week high of $135.18. The company has a market capitalization of $120.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Argus raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.24.

Check Out Our Latest Report on COP

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.