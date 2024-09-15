Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 24,132 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,752,054 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 24,132 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $372,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 141.4% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $90.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.95.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

