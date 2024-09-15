Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Short Interest Update

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,680,000 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the August 15th total of 12,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Envista in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Envista from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Envista from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Envista from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.14.

In related news, CFO Eric D. Hammes acquired 24,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $400,607.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,607.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVST. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,126,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,164,000 after purchasing an additional 190,572 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Envista by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 628,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,129,000 after buying an additional 24,506 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Envista by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 75,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 11,669 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter worth about $645,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Envista by 538.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Envista stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.41. 3,595,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,495,453. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.96 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Envista has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $29.80.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $633.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.88 million. Envista had a negative net margin of 52.25% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Envista will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

