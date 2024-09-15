Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Raised to $971.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $873.00 to $971.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $859.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Equinix from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $825.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $883.71.

Get Equinix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EQIX

Equinix Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $871.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $811.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $793.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Equinix has a 12 month low of $677.80 and a 12 month high of $914.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.74 billion, a PE ratio of 87.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.71.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by ($4.72). Equinix had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Equinix will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 170.91%.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total transaction of $467,097.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,554 shares in the company, valued at $4,559,334.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total value of $467,097.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,559,334.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 1,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.60, for a total transaction of $902,869.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,043 shares of company stock valued at $8,282,119. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Equinix by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 182,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,724,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,187,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Equinix by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 241,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Equinix by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.