Ergo (ERG) Trading Up 1% Over Last 7 Days

Ergo (ERG) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 15th. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001200 BTC on major exchanges. Ergo has a market cap of $54.52 million and approximately $351,307.24 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,648.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.18 or 0.00533995 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00009641 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.85 or 0.00107164 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $170.65 or 0.00290962 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00030142 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00032167 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00078296 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 77,460,516 coins and its circulating supply is 77,462,436 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.