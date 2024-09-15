Eric Furlan Buys 3,000 Shares of Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Stock

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Eric Furlan purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$11.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,550.00.

Parex Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.45. Parex Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of C$11.33 and a twelve month high of C$28.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$499.23 million for the quarter. Parex Resources had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 26.15%. Equities analysts forecast that Parex Resources Inc. will post 2.5941176 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parex Resources Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.02%.

PXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Parex Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$23.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eight Capital cut shares of Parex Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$32.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Parex Resources from C$23.00 to C$19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Haywood Securities decreased their price objective on Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$25.27.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

