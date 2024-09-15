Ethereum (ETH) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.28 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for approximately $2,405.79 or 0.03989976 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $289.51 billion and approximately $7.28 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00041008 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00006948 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011278 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00014111 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00007006 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,337,372 coins. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or GDAX.

