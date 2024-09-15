Evergreen Advisors LLC Has $34.62 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Evergreen Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 445,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,909 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 10.4% of Evergreen Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Evergreen Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $34,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $83.36 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $84.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

