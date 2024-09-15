Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,400 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $10,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 199.5% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evergy Stock Up 1.2 %

EVRG stock opened at $61.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.59. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $61.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.51.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.6425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Evergy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $194,263.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,545.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $194,263.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,545.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 9,236 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $550,742.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,993,132.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,884 shares of company stock valued at $941,810 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Featured Stories

