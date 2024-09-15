Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Down 2.1%

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $65.72 and last traded at $65.96. 1,204,671 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 2,636,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.39.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EXAS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Friday. Benchmark dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $91.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.65 and a beta of 1.26.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $699.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.02 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 6.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 65.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 452 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Exact Sciences by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

