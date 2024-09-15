F3 Uranium (CVE:FUU) Stock Price Down 5.8%

F3 Uranium Corp. (CVE:FUU – Get Free Report) traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 85,540 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 834,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Eight Capital set a C$0.70 target price on shares of F3 Uranium and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FUU
F3 Uranium Stock Down 3.8 %
About F3 Uranium
F3 Uranium Corp. operates as a uranium project generator and exploration company. The company holds 100% interests in the Clearwater West property that comprises 3 contiguous claims covering 11,786 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Patterson Lake North property that consists of 43 claims covering 39,946 hectares situated in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Wales Lake property that comprises 31 claims covering an area of 42,134 hectares located in southwest Athabasca basin; and the Key Lake area portfolio consisting of the Bird Lake, Grey Island, Hobo Lake, Lazy Edward Bay, and Seahorse Lake properties, which comprise 63 claims and 39,933 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than F3 Uranium
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for F3 Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F3 Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.