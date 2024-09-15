FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,220 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 14,980 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,790,000 after buying an additional 6,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $2,611,688.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,797,974.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $2,611,688.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,797,974.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,355. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $327.00 price target (up from $303.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.67.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $286.38 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $224.69 and a one year high of $313.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $293.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.58. The company has a market cap of $70.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.17.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.04%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

