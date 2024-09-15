Fenbo Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FEBO) Short Interest Update

Fenbo Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FEBO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 205,700 shares, a growth of 110.5% from the August 15th total of 97,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 10.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Fenbo Stock Down 7.1 %
Shares of FEBO traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.80. 80,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,299. Fenbo has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $17.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.51.
Fenbo Company Profile
