Fenbo Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FEBO) Short Interest Update

Fenbo Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FEBO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 205,700 shares, a growth of 110.5% from the August 15th total of 97,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 10.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Fenbo Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of FEBO traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.80. 80,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,299. Fenbo has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $17.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.51.

Fenbo Company Profile

Fenbo Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells personal care electric appliances and toys products. The company offers curling wands and irons, flat irons and hair straighteners, hair dryers, trimmers, nail polishers, pet shampoo brushes, eyebrow pliers, etc. It serves customers in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally.

