Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Sets New 52-Week High at $60.67

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $60.67 and last traded at $60.67, with a volume of 4898 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.37.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Valley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,165,000. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 26,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period.

About Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

