Fiduciary Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 188.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Prologis from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.12.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $671,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,046.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prologis Stock Down 0.2 %

PLD opened at $129.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.85. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

