Fiduciary Group LLC Buys 7,484 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,484 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $38,747,000. Blackstone Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 7,948,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,074,000 after acquiring an additional 686,881 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,169,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,875,000 after purchasing an additional 528,950 shares during the period. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at $6,983,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,355,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of BXMT opened at $19.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 640.33 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.38. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $23.67.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:BXMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $466.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.79%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,266.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on BXMT shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.58.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $79,025.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,207,288.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $79,025.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,207,288.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Steven Johnson purchased 57,050 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $998,375.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 423,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,406,892.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 83,050 shares of company stock worth $1,448,135 and have sold 6,502 shares worth $114,741. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

