Fiduciary Group LLC Cuts Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Fiduciary Group LLC reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,040 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,069 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,092,040,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,015,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Baird R W upgraded shares of CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.10.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE CVS opened at $57.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.77 and a 12-month high of $83.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.08.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.