Financial Review: PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) vs. Carmell (NASDAQ:CTCX)

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Free Report) and Carmell (NASDAQ:CTCX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PAVmed and Carmell”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get PAVmed alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PAVmed $2.45 million 7.56 -$64.18 million ($9.10) -0.20 Carmell $12,320.00 793.62 -$15.44 million N/A N/A

Carmell has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PAVmed.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PAVmed 0 0 1 1 3.50 Carmell 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for PAVmed and Carmell, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

PAVmed presently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,079.78%. Given PAVmed’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe PAVmed is more favorable than Carmell.

Profitability

This table compares PAVmed and Carmell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PAVmed -1,508.12% N/A -102.44% Carmell N/A -148.47% -40.47%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.9% of PAVmed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of Carmell shares are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of PAVmed shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.0% of Carmell shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

PAVmed has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carmell has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About PAVmed

(Get Free Report)

PAVmed Inc. focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing novel products that target unmet needs in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a patented, single-use, disposable, and minimally invasive surgical device for use in the treatment of carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, which consists of diagnostic test that serves as a testing tool for preventing esophageal adenocarcinoma deaths, through early detection of esophageal precancer in at-risk gastroesophageal reflux disease, including chronic heartburn and acid reflux or simply reflux in patients; and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay performed on surface esophageal cells collected with EsoCheck. Its product pipeline also comprises EsoCure EsoCure Esophageal Ablation Device for treating dysplastic BE; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and Veris cancer care platform. The company was formerly known as PAXmed Inc. and changed its name to PAVmed Inc. in April 2015. PAVmed Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Carmell

(Get Free Report)

Carmell Corporation operates as a bio-aesthetics company. The company utilizes Carmell Secretome to support skin and hair health. Its Carmell Secretome consists of growth factors and proteins extracted from allogeneic human platelets sourced from tissue banks. The company also developed a microemulsion formulation that enables delivery of lipophilic and hydrophilic ingredients without relying on the Foul Fourteen, 14 potentially harmful excipients that are commonly used by other companies to impart texture, stability, and other desirable physicochemical attributes to cosmetic products. In addition, the company is also developing a line of men's products and a line of topical haircare products. It has licensing agreement with Carnegie Mellon University to develop and commercialize biocompatible plasma-based plastics. The company was formerly known as Carmell Therapeutics Corporation and changed its name to Carmell Corporation in November 2023. Carmell Therapeutics Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for PAVmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAVmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.