First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRMEP) Short Interest Update

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRMEP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

First Merchants Price Performance

Shares of FRMEP stock remained flat at $25.33 during trading hours on Friday. 21 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.24. First Merchants has a one year low of $22.79 and a one year high of $26.43.

First Merchants Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4688 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

