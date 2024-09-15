First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFSM) Trading 2.5% Higher

First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFSM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.82 and last traded at $29.82. 5,451 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 4,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.10.

First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Get First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF stock. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFSM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 144,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,000. First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC owned 41.22% of First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF

The First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (AFSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US small-cap companies that exhibit exposure to one or more investing factors. AFSM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.