First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 145,400 shares, an increase of 107.1% from the August 15th total of 70,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 472,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,631,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,703,000 after purchasing an additional 550,017 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,011,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,656,000 after buying an additional 10,854 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4,688.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,290,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,932 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 964,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,321,000 after acquiring an additional 15,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 940,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,178,000 after acquiring an additional 140,132 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.43. 374,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,607. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.90 and its 200-day moving average is $48.35. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $45.06 and a one year high of $49.92.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

