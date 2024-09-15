First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the second quarter worth $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1,737.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 164,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 155,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Price Performance

Shares of FDL opened at $41.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1-year low of $31.47 and a 1-year high of $41.88.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.