First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Short Interest Up 150.0% in August

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.4 %

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $129.45 on Friday. First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $92.78 and a 52-week high of $130.17. The company has a market cap of $213.58 million, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.99.

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.0518 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Willner & Heller LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $453,000. Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 27,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 3.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 37.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth about $37,000.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

