First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Short Interest Up 150.0% in August

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $129.45 on Friday. First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $92.78 and a 52-week high of $130.17. The company has a market cap of $213.58 million, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.99.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.0518 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%.
First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.
