First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) Short Interest Up 19.4% in August

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2024

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEMGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the August 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RFEM traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.68. 446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,043. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $51.67 and a 1-year high of $70.20. The company has a market capitalization of $29.55 million, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.93 and its 200-day moving average is $63.81.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.7304 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $678,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 97,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 9,743 shares during the period.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (RFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for RFEM Fund index. The fund is actively-managed to select in emerging market stocks using multiple factors. The manager has discretion to hedge currency exposure up to 100% of the portfolio.

