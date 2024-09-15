First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) Short Interest Up 19.4% in August

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the August 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RFEM traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.68. 446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,043. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $51.67 and a 1-year high of $70.20. The company has a market capitalization of $29.55 million, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.93 and its 200-day moving average is $63.81.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.7304 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $678,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 97,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 9,743 shares during the period.

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (RFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for RFEM Fund index. The fund is actively-managed to select in emerging market stocks using multiple factors. The manager has discretion to hedge currency exposure up to 100% of the portfolio.

