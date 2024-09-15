First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) Short Interest Up 19.4% in August

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the August 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RFEM traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.68. 446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,043. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $51.67 and a 1-year high of $70.20. The company has a market capitalization of $29.55 million, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.93 and its 200-day moving average is $63.81.
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.7304 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile
The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (RFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for RFEM Fund index. The fund is actively-managed to select in emerging market stocks using multiple factors. The manager has discretion to hedge currency exposure up to 100% of the portfolio.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.