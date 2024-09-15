First Watch Restaurant Group’s (FWRG) Hold Rating Reiterated at TD Cowen

TD Cowen reissued their hold rating on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock.

FWRG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Watch Restaurant Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.

First Watch Restaurant Group stock opened at $15.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.88. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $25.98.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $258.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.65 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 4.24%. First Watch Restaurant Group’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWRG. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,030,000. Foxhaven Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,046,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,032,000 after acquiring an additional 321,375 shares during the period. Deepwater Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 275.3% during the first quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC now owns 412,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,165,000 after acquiring an additional 302,878 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 26.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,340,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,545,000 after acquiring an additional 281,056 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 18.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,611,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,674,000 after acquiring an additional 255,307 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

