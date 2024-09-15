FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,581 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $9,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 27,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 100,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 37,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy Trading Up 0.9 %

FE stock opened at $44.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.18 and a 52-week high of $44.97. The firm has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.50.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

