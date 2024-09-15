Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300,000 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the August 15th total of 7,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.32.

In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,890 shares of company stock worth $14,416,687. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,720,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,147,305,000 after purchasing an additional 417,459 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,840,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,011,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,078 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,173,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,069,204,000 after purchasing an additional 64,332 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $927,298,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $900,674,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FI stock traded up $1.26 on Friday, reaching $174.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,844,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,905. The company has a market capitalization of $102.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.84. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $175.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

