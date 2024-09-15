Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 13,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 21.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 160.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 151,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,601,000 after acquiring an additional 93,393 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Price Performance

FI stock opened at $174.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $175.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup upgraded Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Fiserv from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,890 shares of company stock valued at $14,416,687 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

