Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $175.48

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $175.48 and last traded at $175.37, with a volume of 912618 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $173.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.32.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $102.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total value of $3,716,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,350,427.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total value of $3,716,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,350,427.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,890 shares of company stock valued at $14,416,687. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.1% during the second quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

