Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Fluent from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Fluent Price Performance

Shares of FLNT opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average of $3.22. Fluent has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $4.78.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.25). Fluent had a negative net margin of 20.26% and a negative return on equity of 56.62%. The firm had revenue of $58.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluent will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fluent by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fluent by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 311,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 23,592 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fluent in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. JB Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Fluent by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 4,958,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 150,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Fluent in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

