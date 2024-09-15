FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI) Shares Sold by Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC

Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC trimmed its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 864,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,434 shares during the period. FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF comprises about 2.6% of Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC owned about 2.09% of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF worth $20,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RDVI. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,578,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,911,000 after buying an additional 89,506 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,052,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $406,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF stock opened at $23.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.94 and a 200 day moving average of $23.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.79.

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

